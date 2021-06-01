Reed booked a holiday for a mother and daughter to the US to spend some "quality time together"

Reed booked a holiday for a mother and daughter to the US to spend some "quality time together"

Anna Reed, manager of Ocky White Travel in Haverfordwest, said there were "worse places to be" after confirming a booking to the US in 2022 from the comfort of her hot tub on Tuesday (15 June).

"You know there are worst places to be when making a booking - I guess it really highlights that we are always working," Reed told TTG.

"Now more than ever we have to be on hand to answer queries ’out of hours’ - no matter where we are. We are human too and clients feel like they have more of a personal touch when you are willing to chat outside of the 9-5.

"We may well be out and about, but most regulars know that I am generally in my garden or the hot tub."

The Pembrokeshire-based agent worked alongside Allison Bewick from tour operator Mainstreet Travel Group to secure the booking.

Great bit of team work \uD83D\uDC4Ajust confirmed a booking from a Facebook enquiry, all from the hot tub \uD83D\uDEC0 whilst the Operator (who finished 3 hrs ago)was colouring her hair \uD83D\uDEBF #teamwork #Mainstreet #alwaysworking pic.twitter.com/kKbYQDPJpw — Ocky White Travel (@OckyWhiteTravel) June 15, 2021

The trip was organised for a mother and daughter who will travel to Las Vegas, New York and Los Angeles in March 2022 to spend some "quality time" together after not seeing each other in over a year.

Reed described seeing an "enormous pent-up demand" from her customers who want to travel again - which she said "had not been helped" by the UK government’s "failure" to provide clarity around the traffic light system.

"The last few months have been a constant, never-ending rollercoaster," she added.

"We’ve had some excellent, really positive days with loads of bookings - interspersed with more government-led bad news, heralding the next round of cancellations and amendments."