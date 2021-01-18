The new Facebook group is designed to allow agents to share experiences of fraud

A travel agent has set up a Facebook group to help the industry to spot potential fraudsters and the tactics they use.

Neil Mewes, owner of Avocet Travel Management, came up with the idea of starting the closed group on the social media platform for the travel industry after his agency was approached by a fraudster last week.

Mewes told TTG the fraudster had called the agency on Friday (16 January) claiming to work for an oil company and then tried unsuccessfully to book accommodation using stolen credit card details.

“Fortunately, we spotted the fraud,” he added. “But it got me thinking – there are lots of Facebook pages about fraud but not one key area for the travel industry to go where everybody can post and see what’s happening.