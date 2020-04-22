That was the message from Daniel Landen, managing director of Protected Trust Services (PTS); Alan Bowen,

legal advisor to the Association of Atol Companies; and Steve Endacott, travel industry consultant, speaking during TTG’s latest Business Support Live on Friday (24 April).

Bowen predicted suppliers would be unable to continue to demand advance payment after the current controversy over refunds. “I think suppliers have to grow up and realise we can’t pay them in advance if the consumer won’t pay in advance,” said Bowen.