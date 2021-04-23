More than 50 travel agents have signed a petition urging Abta to change its policy on how it refunds Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV) bookings, warning they make take legal action if the dispute is not resolved.

As reported by TTG on 19 February, agents have continued to challenge the association over having to reimburse their commission after only some refunds from the collapsed cruise line were paid in full.

Abta has maintained it will only refund the net value of bookings cancelled due to Covid-19 before CMV’s parent firm South Quay Travel & Leisure failed on 20 July last year.

The association has covered in full bookings that were cancelled as a result of CMV’s failure.

An Abta spokesperson previously told TTG that the Package Travel Regulations and its financial protection programme have “never covered, nor been intended to cover, commission payments in addition to proving a refund to consumers”.

However, agents have voiced their frustrations over how paying net refunds to customers has exposed commission earnings. They have also accused Abta of “moving the goalposts”, claiming the way the association updated its member guidance on refund credit notes (RCN) in the months that followed the line’s failure was a way of "vindicating its stance retrospectively".

’We expect straight answers’

A petition entitled Should ABTA refund all CMV customers 100% and protect its members from financial loss? was created by Cruise Circle managing director Jason Daniels last month, calling on Abta to reconsider its position and apologise.

The petition has been sent to the association’s director of legal affairs Simon Bunce, alongside a number of questions relating to the dispute on which agents are seeking clarity.

Daniels, who is acting as a spokesperson for the group, told TTG: “Abta haven’t listened to us individually – maybe they will listen when we act with one voice. More than 50 Abta agents have petitioned them on the matter, surely they have to take it seriously now?

“We’ve put direct questions to [Abta] alongside the petition, we expect straight answers – not sound bites lacking any substance.”