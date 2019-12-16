Destina by Good Travel in Hagley in the West Midlands and Key Holidays in Romiley near Stockport will receive advice across long-haul and short-haul travel, ocean and river cruise, and touring and adventure, as well as in-store training, support with hosting client events and fam trip invites.



Jonathan Cunningham, director at Key Holidays, hailed his team’s “passion, customer focus and strong ambition to be better” in helping its application shine.



Sam Tyers, head of leisure sales at Destina, said she “never thought [Destina] would be shortlisted, let alone selected”, and cited passion and ambition as the team’s winning qualities.



The five TTG Travel Heroes are Jamie Loizou, sales, marketing and digital director at AmaWaterways; Craig Davidson, general manager trade sales at Jet2holidays; Sarah Weetman, head of sales at Travelsphere and Just You; Nick Hughes, sales director tour operations dnata B2B Europe, Gold Medal and Travel 2; and Steve Williams, director of sales for MSC Cruises UK & Ireland.



Progress updates will be added to ttgtravelheroes.com throughout 2020.