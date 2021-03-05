Air Transat says it is not legally required to offer refunds on Canada to UK flights

Agents have been told the CAA is powerless to enforce refund payments from Canadian carrier Air Transat for clients whose flights were cancelled during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Air Transat is currently only partially refunding cancelled bookings, with the carrier saying it is only legally required to offer refunds on the UK to Canada part of the journey and not on the return Canada-UK flight, where it is offering a “travel credit”.

Paul Buskell, owner of Travel Action in Brighton, has two affected bookings with Air Transat worth a total of £2,600, where refunds have only been offered on the outbound leg of the journeys.

In one of these cases, his clients who were booked to travel from Gatwick to Vancouver with Air Transat were offered an alternative flight to Toronto – on the other side of Canada.

“Obviously I told them this change was not accepted and to cancel the booking and refund,” said Buskell. “They have refused and said they will only refund the outbound flight.”