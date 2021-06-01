Agents can’t wait any longer for fresh financial support from the government, agent campaign group Target has said.

The group on Tuesday (15 June) warned the delay to the UK’s domestic unlock, announced by prime minister Boris Johnson on Monday evening (14 June), would lead to more business closures.



Target’s plea has been echoed by the TSSA union, which said the travel industry was among those in greatest need of support after being brought to a standstill by the government’s restrictions.



However, its call for an extension of the furlough scheme through to May 2022 for agents looks set to fall on deaf ears after Johnson intimated the government had no plans to extend the furlough scheme beyond the end of September.



Additionally, Target wants the scheme to be tailored to allow agents to carry out non profit-generating tasks. It is also calling for other support, such as backdated restart grants, a one-off payment amounting to 10% of 2019 revenue for self-employed agents or those running limited companies, and one off grants to company directors excluded from the self-employed income support scheme.



All government loans to travel agencies should also be written off, Target has said.