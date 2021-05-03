Confusion over travel to amber list countries is creating problems for agents who are having to deal with some "irate" clients (Credit: benn-mcguinness-34oZS8nstfI-unsplash)

Travel agents are having to deal with “irate and aggressive” customers due to the dispute between travel organisers and the government over travel to amber list countries.

Prime minister Boris Johnson and government ministers have this week urged UK residents not to travel to amber countries, such as Spain, Greece and France.

But travel trade associations, such as Abta, have insisted that it is still legal to travel to these destinations and customers do not automatically have the right to cancel these trips.

Graeme Brett, from Westoe Travel, who helped to set up the new Target travel agent campaign group, said: “Travel agents are stuck in the middle and having to deal with irate customers.

“Members have reported customers becoming irate and aggressive after trying to cancel holidays to amber destinations but the operators are saying that the holiday is still operating."