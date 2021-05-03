Agents are getting ready to finally get clients away over the coming months as travel restrictions ease

Flexibility and integrity will be key to ensure agents are a key part of holidaymakers’ plans this summer – and beyond, two leading agents have told TTG.

For the May edition of TTG, Emma McHugh from Atlantic Travel Worldchoice and James Beagrie from Meon Valley Travel picked out some of their key sales and service maxims as travel restarts.



Beagrie said with the situation so finely poised, and consumer confidence on a knife-edge, it was vital all travel operators pulled together to preserve the industry’s reputation.

McHugh, meanwhile, her team were discouraging immediate getaways in favour of more considered travel later in the year.

She added it was vital government contributed to the recovery by implementing clear and concise strategies for the resumption of international travel.



Here’s what the pair had to say.

