Last month, the Foreign Office eased its advice against all cruise travel for the first time since July 2020 after

the UK government lifted its ban on international ocean cruising, prompting hopes the move would unlock pent-up demand for later this year.



“It’s definitely the year of the "seacation", no doubt about it, but people are starting to consider the latter end of summer 2022 and 2023,” said Phil Nuttall, managing director of Travel Village Group.

“It is positive, but in order to really open things up and give people confidence, we have to meet people’s expectations on safety,” he added.