More than 40 organisations attended the awards ceremony today (16 January), which took place at Andaz in London’s Liverpool Street.

It was hosted by Jo Rzymowska, vice president and managing director for the UK, Ireland and Asia; Dondra Ritzenhaler, senior vice president of sales, trade support and service for North America, UK and APAC; and Claire Stirrup, director of sales for UK and Ireland.

There were 13 awards, including Top Cruise Specialist, won by Iglu; Top Consortia UK, bagged by The Travel Network Group; and Celebrity Passport Learning and Development Champion, taken home by Tui.

“It’s been an incredible year for Celebrity Cruises – our biggest yet with two ship launches and the start of our multi-million pound Celebrity Revolution – but we really couldn’t have done it without the incredible dedication and passion shown by our agents and partners," said Stirrup.

"The Travel Agent Appreciation Awards are the perfect opportunity for us to celebrate and most importantly, say a massive thank you to everyone for their hard work."

Celebrity Cruises is also rewarding agents with the #Moments campaign, featuring First Dates star Fred Sirieix, in which 100 agents will win £500 of Celebrity Rewards points each.