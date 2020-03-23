With many travel agents now working from home or behind closed doors, TTG asked for their top tips for keeping a clear head and carrying out business as usual.
“Remember, you’re not alone! Create a WhatsApp group with other agency friends to share relevant advice, news, updates and maybe some much-needed encouragement.
"We also have a display in our shop window that we can update remotely from home with advice for customers and general travel information. We will get through this together.”
“Most travel professionals are used to being in control of everything they do, so it’s hard to accept we have little control of the current situation – but you need to accept this for your own sanity.
"Take yourself away from your desk for a ‘sanity hour’, stay strong and don’t take anything personally. I’d also recommend doing something positive each day, such as tracking your rebooks or promoting lovely messages you’ve had from clients.”
“With such a bombardment of information coming in daily regarding policies from different suppliers and airlines, I have a number of suggestions.
"First, set up a Google document in a table or grid format with the main suppliers/ airlines/cruise companies you use and add Covid-19-related email addresses and phone numbers, new payment terms (if any), what they are offering for cancelled holidays and any cut-off dates for rebooking. It will act as a quick reference guide.
"But make sure you keep it up to date! Then compose an email template for the most frequently asked questions you’ve been receiving from clients.
"You could also create an email template containing the refund/booking terms offered by your top three suppliers (make sure you add when the client will expect to hear from you if they are not due to travel imminently) and use this to initially reply to clients outlining their options.
"This will buy you some time to deal with the most urgent client arrangements and will save you rewriting the same email to numerous clients.”
“Have a bit of music playing in the background. Particularly if you are the only one in the house, as it’s important to keep morale up.”
“Don’t leave work all over the house – keep at least a living room and bedroom clear of work documents where possible.
"Also make sure you eat proper meals regularly and keep away from the biscuit tin! Keeping in touch with work colleagues throughout the day is also a good idea so you don’t feel so alone – together we can get through this.”
“We now have all staff working from home and I am liaising with my team members at various times throughout the day on WhatsApp and FaceTime to keep them reassured – I’d recommend that for managers especially.
"I’m also doing a light-hearted video message at the end of each day. I’ve urged staff to take breaks and have their coffees in the fresh air too. Avoiding snacking is a big challenge, but we deserve a glass of prosecco or chocolate at the end of the day!”