International Passenger Protection (IPP) said a failure by the trade to engage with the consultation could result in them being lumped with security requirements that do no suit their business models.



“The Atol reform touches on the old funding model, along with trust accounts in the main, but loosely refers to a ‘financial markets’ option," said IPP managing director Paul Mclean.



"However, in our opinion, the CAA should be giving Atol holders the same security options as the Package Travel Directive – bonds and/or guarantees, trust accounts or insurance. This is probably the last opportunity for the trade to ensure they have three options in line with the Package Travel Directive."



The CAA has extended its consultation on reforms to the Atol regime by just over two weeks, from an initial 30 July deadline to 15 August. The trade has already raised concerns over the CAA’s proposals, warning they risk creating an "unfair playing field".