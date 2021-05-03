Customers should be urged to "carefully" check the wording of their insurance policy for Covid cover

Travel companies should consider checking insurance policies purchased by customers to ensure they are buying the kind of cover needed during the Covid-19 crisis.

Alex Padfield, director at law firm Hextalls, told the virtual Abta Travel Law Seminar that insurance “comes down to what’s in the policy” and urged the trade to tell clients to “carefully” check the wording of their policy on Covid cover.





“It’s rare for people to ask to see the policy,” said Padfield. “Tell customers to shop around and emphasise the different types of policy on the market.



“You’re protecting yourself as you don’t want to end up with customers being left high and dry because they bought the £25 policy and not the £35 policy with additional benefits.