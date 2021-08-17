On Thursday (26 August), the Department for Transport (DfT) announced that Canada, Denmark and Switzerland were among seven destinations moving from amber to green, as Thailand and Montenegro were demoted to the red list.

Steve Witt, co-founder of Not Just Travel, said a "slow and steady" return to travel was the best way forward and would create a "very good route" to recovery.

"Three weeks ago we saw a strong increase in sales boosted by consumer confidence in the government’s continued easing of restrictions," he added. "Countries where no change occurred still saw an increase in sales as it gave customers reassurance to book."

Lisa Henning, managing director of The Inspire Group, described the firm’s September bookings as "exceptionally strong".

But Henning raised concern over the decision-making process behind the traffic light regime. "It’s clearly not the data," she said. "It’s very disappointing not to see further popular holiday destinations added to the green list, and difficult to see what’s driving the decisions.

"However, it’s pleasing to see that Canada, Switzerland and Finland have gone green, which will help sales of winter ski and Lapland Christmas breaks."