Travel agents have largely welcomed the recent traffic light update as a "good route to recovery" but not without criticising the UK government’s "disjointed" approach when it comes to making decisions.
On Thursday (26 August), the Department for Transport (DfT) announced that Canada, Denmark and Switzerland were among seven destinations moving from amber to green, as Thailand and Montenegro were demoted to the red list.
Steve Witt, co-founder of Not Just Travel, said a "slow and steady" return to travel was the best way forward and would create a "very good route" to recovery.
"Three weeks ago we saw a strong increase in sales boosted by consumer confidence in the government’s continued easing of restrictions," he added. "Countries where no change occurred still saw an increase in sales as it gave customers reassurance to book."
Lisa Henning, managing director of The Inspire Group, described the firm’s September bookings as "exceptionally strong".
But Henning raised concern over the decision-making process behind the traffic light regime. "It’s clearly not the data," she said. "It’s very disappointing not to see further popular holiday destinations added to the green list, and difficult to see what’s driving the decisions.
"However, it’s pleasing to see that Canada, Switzerland and Finland have gone green, which will help sales of winter ski and Lapland Christmas breaks."
Jason Oshiokpekhai, managing director of Global Travel Collection UK, echoed Henning’s concerns and called for a "universal, comprehensible and sustainable travel structure recognised and executed globally".
"This is a global issue," he added. "We need a global approach. The unreciprocated travel corridor between the UK and US is an example of our current, disjointed approach."
Steve Norris, managing director of Flight Centre EMEA, welcomed the addition of Canada to the green list and hoped the price of PCR tests would be cut soon in the UK.
"With the majority of British summer time favourites, such as Spain, France, and Greece, on the amber list, we fully hope and expect the extortionate price of PCR tests to reduce throughout September, ahead of the October half term," he added.