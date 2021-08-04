On Wednesday (4 August), the carrier resumed operations from Heathrow to Montreal with a three-times weekly service, increasing to four times a week from 8 September.

In addition to the service, Air Canada offers a daily non-stop route from Heathrow to Toronto and a six-times weekly non-stop service from the London airport to Vancouver, increasing to daily from 17 August.

On Tuesday (3 August), the airline resumed flights between Dublin and Toronto with a three-times weekly non-stop service.

Stephen Gerrard, Air Canada’s UK and Ireland general manager of sales, said: "Our non-stop service from Heathrow provides our customers from the UK with greater travel choice and the possibility to connect via our Montréal hub to 20 onward destinations across North America."