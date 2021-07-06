Air Canada will fly from Vancouver to London daily from August

Air Canada will fly four-times a week from Montreal to London and offer daily flights between Vancouver and the UK capital from next month, the airline has confirmed.

The carrier detailed the resumption of its international schedule this summer, which includes 17 routes and 11 destinations across the world from its hubs.

The Montreal to London route will start from 3 August. Capacity on the Vancouver to London service, which has already started, will be increased next month.

Three flights a week from Toronto to Dublin will resume from August 1.

Mark Galardo, senior vice president of network planning and revenue management for Air Canada, said the airline is "committed" to rebuilding its international network.

"Canadians are eager to travel again, and we are ready to reunite customers with their families and friends," he added. "With vaccination rates globally increasing and our industry-leading CleanCare+ bio-safety protocols, Air Canada has your health and safety as its top priority."