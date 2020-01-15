It is the Essex-based airport’s first link with the financial centre in India and comes three months after Air India launched its inaugural service at Stansted to Amritsar - the only direct flight from London airports.

The route will fly three times a week from 21 February for the winter season, using a 256-seat Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

"This new route is further evidence of the growing demand from businesses and passengers across the region for more long-haul connections from their local airport," said Ken O’Toole, London Stansted’s chief executive.