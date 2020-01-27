All of the airline’s flights from today (11 February) until 25 February will be operated as scheduled by other carriers, but not thereafter.

According to the Independent, the airline made a loss of €82 for every passenger it flew.

Previously known as Meridiana, Air Italy flew one route between Milan and Heathrow airport.

Qatar Airways, which held a minority share of 49% in the carrier since 2017, released a statement: "Even with the changing competitive environment and the increasingly difficult market conditions severely impacting the air transport industry, Qatar Airways has continually reaffirmed its commitment, as a minority shareholder, to continue investing in the company to create value for Italy and the travelling public and to provide support for Air Italy and its staff.

"Because for Qatar Airways the focus on employees is a core priority in its strive for excellence – in addition to supporting local communities and other stakeholders.

"For this reason, Qatar Airways was ready once again to play its part in supporting the growth of the airline, but this would only have been possible with the commitment of all shareholders."

Air Italy ticket holders can get a refund by contacting refunds@airitaly.com.