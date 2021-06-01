Air Malta is reducing flights from the UK this summer due to a fall in bookings

Air Malta has become the latest airline to shift flights away from the UK due to the current restrictions on British holidaymakers visiting the destination.

With Malta still on the UK government’s amber list, Air Malta is cancelling all flights from Manchester that were scheduled to run from 20 July to 10 September.





The carrier will also be reducing its frequencies from Heathrow by cancelling 11 return services and reducing flights on the route to six times per week.



Air Malta added that it would instead be increasing capacity on its routes from Paris and Amsterdam to Malta this summer.

The move comes after easyJet also decided to shift UK capacity to its European network this summer.

Air Malta’s chief commercial officer Roy Kinnear said: “We are closely monitoring all the developments in the market and adapting our network accordingly.



“Unfortunately, the continued absence of green list status in the UK and the decline in advance bookings with no obvious signs of improvement, we are left with no option but to consolidate our planned operations.



“The UK remains an integral part of our future network plans and Air Malta will reconsider its position if the circumstances change.”