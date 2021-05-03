Air Malta is preparing to return to the UK

Air Malta has confirmed plans to operate to Heathrow and Manchester this summer as the island prepares to be among the first to welcome UK visitors.

The airline plans to run up to 10 flights a week from the London airport and twice-weekly services from Manchester from this month.

Air Malta’s executive chairman David Curmi said: “We are happy to note the gradual increase of consumer confidence and propensity to travel this summer.

“This increase, driven primarily by the success of the vaccination rollouts in many countries, especially in Malta, augurs well for an easing of travel restrictions and a restart in tourism this summer.

“We are happy to be part of the process and help re-open our Islands to tourism.”

Malta last month announced a government-supported €100pp discount on five-star hotel bookings, with €75pp deduction for four-star properties and €50pp off in three-star accommodation. The scheme applies to independent travellers.