The carrier will resume services to Heathrow from 3 October using a new Airbus A330-neo with 260 economy and 28 business class seats. The airline said it would operate from London on Saturday and Sunday.

Air Mauritius was placed into administration in May 2020 and set June 2021 as deadline to convene a meeting for creditors. The meeting has now been postponed until 31 January 2022 “latest”.

In an administrators’ statement released last month, the airline said: “We are presently involved, in this climate of uncertainty, in very sensitive discussions in relation to the funding and further restructuring of the company.

“Our final proposals will depend heavily on the financial support that funders are likely to consider. Discussions are ongoing and we hope this process will be completed shortly for the Watershed meeting to be held ahead of the 31st of January 2022 deadline.”

The statement said the carrier had achieved annual savings of £3 billion.

“However, these savings are not sufficient enough to get Air Mauritius out of administration. We continue, therefore, to be involved in complex daily operations to keep the company afloat during the administration and to liberate cash in order to meet financial commitments as and when they fall due.

“This is to ensure that all required flights are maintained to support the country’s economic activities and to address any humanitarian considerations.”

Last month the Mauritian government gave the airline a $221 million lifeline. Among cost-saving measures so far are the removal of less fuel-efficient long-haul aircraft, leaving a total fleet of 10.