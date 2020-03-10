The move will affect around 130 flight attendants, the carrier said. Air New Zealand had initially planned to close the base alongside the withdrawal of its Auckland-Los Angeles-London service in October.



This, however, has been brought forward with the route set to be suspended from 21 March until at least 30 June due to travel restrictions arising from the spread of Covid-19.



"London-based cabin crew will operate their final service on the route on 20 March (ex Los Angeles)," said Air New Zealand. "A New Zealand-based crew will operate the remaining flight on 21 March. The route will then be suspended until 30 June."



Air New Zealand general manager cabin crew Leeanne Langridge said the business was operating "unprecedented times", and acknowledged the past few weeks had been an "unsettling period" for staff.