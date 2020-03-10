Air New Zealand has brought forward the closure of its London cabin crew base due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.
The move will affect around 130 flight attendants, the carrier said. Air New Zealand had initially planned to close the base alongside the withdrawal of its Auckland-Los Angeles-London service in October.
This, however, has been brought forward with the route set to be suspended from 21 March until at least 30 June due to travel restrictions arising from the spread of Covid-19.
"London-based cabin crew will operate their final service on the route on 20 March (ex Los Angeles)," said Air New Zealand. "A New Zealand-based crew will operate the remaining flight on 21 March. The route will then be suspended until 30 June."
Air New Zealand general manager cabin crew Leeanne Langridge said the business was operating "unprecedented times", and acknowledged the past few weeks had been an "unsettling period" for staff.
“The increasing travel restrictions due to Covid-19 are having a significant impact on bookings and flight cancellations," said Langridge.
"While this is a tough decision, it’s important we take action now to responsibly manage Air New Zealand through this difficult period to maintain a national airline that is fit for the future.
“Our London-based cabin crew have always gone above and beyond. They consistently provide exemplary service to our customers and we remain incredibly proud of the base. Our priority now is supporting our people and we’ll be working closely with them and their union.”
Air New Zealand said it is reviewing its cost base in response to Covid-19 and is working with unions on a range of measures to reduce its labour bill by 30%.
The airline halted trading on Monday (16 March) to assess the operational and financial impacts of the global travel restrictions arising from the spread of the coronavirus.