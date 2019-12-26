The campaign’s 30 second advertisements will be broadcast on ITV, STV, and across the Sky network over four weeks from 1 January.

They are designed to showcase friendly crew, Canada as a destination, the new A321neoLR fleet and its award from Skytrax as World’s Best Leisure Airlines 2019.

Set to reach more than 16 million people, the adverts will be appearing on shows such as Coronation Street, Dancing on Ice, The Voice and Cold Feet.

It will also be viewed on demand, YouTube and Facebook.

Air Transat is also offering sale fares for its trade partners until 14 January, which start from £318 return for travel to Canada between January and October 2020.