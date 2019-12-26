Air Transat adverts will broadcast for the first time on TV to encourage travellers to visit Canada.
The campaign’s 30 second advertisements will be broadcast on ITV, STV, and across the Sky network over four weeks from 1 January.
They are designed to showcase friendly crew, Canada as a destination, the new A321neoLR fleet and its award from Skytrax as World’s Best Leisure Airlines 2019.
Set to reach more than 16 million people, the adverts will be appearing on shows such as Coronation Street, Dancing on Ice, The Voice and Cold Feet.
It will also be viewed on demand, YouTube and Facebook.
Air Transat is also offering sale fares for its trade partners until 14 January, which start from £318 return for travel to Canada between January and October 2020.
The airline has also upgraded its Star Rewards incentive scheme - travel agents who book Air Transat flights during peaks earn shopping vouchers.
"Our investment in TV advertising is a key pillar of our strategy to drive awareness and consideration for our brand, and we are confident this will ultimately deliver a positive impact on our commercial position," said Adrian Keating, Air Transat’s commercial director for UK and Ireland.
“As we enter 2020, our team is working harder than ever to build longstanding, productive relationships with our trade partners.
"Our focus is on enabling them to sell Air Transat with confidence and be rewarded for it, and our biggest ever New Year promotion is an integral part of that.”
This comes as Air Transat doubles the frequency of its Gatwick to Toronto service to twice daily, increases its Gatwick to Montreal flights from three to five times weekly, and raise capacity on its services from Glasgow to Toronto.