Air Transat says it has secured the funds to refund outstanding Covid travel credits

Canadian budget carrier Air Transat has confirmed it will finally start refunding passengers for flights cancelled owing to the Covid crisis.

Air Transat said on Thursday (29 April) it had come to a funding agreement with the Canada Enterprise Emergency Funding Corporation to refund outstanding travel credits.



The policy applies to trips that had been due to depart on or after 1 February 2020 through to flights booked by Thursday 29 April 2021.



"We’ve been impatiently waiting for this moment, and we know our customers have been too,” said Annick Guerard, chief operating officer of Air Transat parent, Transat.



"Now a funding agreement has been reached and the eligibility criteria have been established by the government of Canada, we are delighted to be able to provide our customers with this long-awaited aid."