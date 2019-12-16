Airbus is assessing plans for a 100-seat "decarbonised" aircraft, and could debut commercial hybrid aircraft in the 2030s.
Chief commercial officer Christian Scherer set out the manufacturer’s ambitions during a financial call on Wednesday (18 December).
His comments came as Airbus unveiled its E-Fan X hybrid aircraft, building on its 2015 wholly battery-powered E-Fan 1.0.
Airbus says the breakthrough marks a "giant leap forward" for zero-emission flight. It hopes to fly the E-Fan X, which is co-developed with Rolls Royce, in 2021.
Scherer added Airbus’s first electric or hybrid aircraft could arrive in the 2030s, starting with a maximum 100-seat "regional aircraft".
Airbus’s own zero-emission roadmap states: "Our goal is to make the technology available to fly a 100-passenger aircraft based on electric and hybrid-electric technology within the 2030s timeframe."
By 2050, Airbus is targeting a 50% reduction in emissions.
Meanwhile, Air France-KLM on Wednesday firmed up its order for 60 Airbus A220-300 aircraft, while Airbus confirmed it has received orders for more than 450 A321XLR aircraft since its launch in June.