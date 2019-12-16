Scherer added Airbus’s first electric or hybrid aircraft could arrive in the 2030s, starting with a maximum 100-seat "regional aircraft".



Airbus’s own zero-emission roadmap states: "Our goal is to make the technology available to fly a 100-passenger aircraft based on electric and hybrid-electric technology within the 2030s timeframe."



By 2050, Airbus is targeting a 50% reduction in emissions.



Meanwhile, Air France-KLM on Wednesday firmed up its order for 60 Airbus A220-300 aircraft, while Airbus confirmed it has received orders for more than 450 A321XLR aircraft since its launch in June.