UK and US airline chiefs have called for a summit between their two governments in order to restart transatlantic travel.

The bosses of British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, American Airlines, Delta, United and JetBlue have signed a letter to both countries’ transport departments warning the industry “needs adequate lead time” to recommence flights, Reuters said.

The chiefs say the scheduling of crews and aircraft plus marketing and selling tickets mean adequate warning is needed to resume services.

The US has barred most travellers from the UK since March 2020, while Britain allows US visitors subject to quarantine and testing.

The US was left off the UK government’s Green List of destinations when it was revealed last week.