Project Wingman sees airline staff man a lounge where health care workers can enjoy refreshments, unwind or talk.

Carriers signed up for the scheme include Norwegian, easyJet, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Tui, Jet2 and Loganair.

“We want to look after the wellbeing of all frontline NHS staff,” said professor Rob Bor, a consultant clinical psychologist at The Whittington Hospital where the project was launched.

"We immediately thought of airline staff and reached out to them to support us.

"Many airline crews have been grounded by the global effects of Covid-19 and we recognised that this represents a rich resource of a uniformed and disciplined workforce, used to problem-solving and providing care."