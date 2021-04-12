Air France will operate a Heathrow-Nice route from 28 June, the airline has confirmed.

It will operate four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday for 10 weeks until 5 September. In addition, a Saturday frequency will run between 19 July and 29 August.

The service is aimed at the leisure market, with airport being the gateway to the Cote d’Azur.

The flight will be the airline’s only confirmed UK route apart from its Paris services from Aberdeen, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Heathrow, Manchester and Newcastle.

The carrier said all its fares remain fully changeable until the end of this year. The airline will shortly confirm its summer 2021 long-haul schedule.