The Algarve is the destination for many of today's flights (Pic: Unsplash)

The first departures to green list destinations have now landed, with British Airways among the first with a 7.10am flight from Heathrow to Gibraltar.

EasyJet also saw the first of its green list departures off from Luton to Faro shortly before 9am.

BA said it would operate a flight to Lisbon, three to Faro and one to Funchal today, but had suspended flights to Tel Aviv.

BA will operate just 70 flights today, compared with “hundreds” on the same day in 2019.