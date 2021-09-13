Eight countries, including Turkey and Egypt, will be removed from the UK’s red list from 4am on Wednesday (22 September) while from 4 October, fully vaccinated travellers to England will no longer have to provide evidence of a negative pre-departure test.



Later in October, the Day 2 test requirement, meanwhile, will be eased from PCR standard to lateral flow; this will initially apply only to England as well. The government has said it is hopeful it can make this change to coincide with October half-term.



Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will restart its Turkey flight and holiday programme to Antalya and Dalaman on Thursday (23 September), with chief executive Steve Heapy predicting "phenomenal demand" for late-summer sunshine, October half-term breaks and winter-sun.



“We have seen demand step up over the last few days, and there has been an immediate and massive surge in bookings for package holidays on the back of this welcome news for holidaymakers and independent travel agents in England," said Heapy.