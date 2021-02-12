Airlines said restarting flights had to be included in the 'road map' out of the Covid-19 crisis

UK-based airlines have made a plea for the restarting of international flights to be part of prime minister Boris Johnson’s “road map” out of the Covid-19 crisis.

The bosses of five major carriers, including easyJet, Virgin Atlantic, Jet2.com and Tui, all called for aviation to be included in the government’s road map, which is due to be announced by Johnson on Monday (22 February).

During an online press conference organised by industry organisation Airlines UK, the chief executives called for a “clear view on the path to international travel” from the government.

Johan Lundgren, chief executive of easyJet, added: “We do not expect travel restrictions to be lifted tomorrow. A risk-based phased easing of border restrictions, based on scientific evidence, can enable travel to restart once it is safe to do so.

“The prime minister’s announcement on 22 February is an opportunity to give clarity to consumers and airlines so we can prepare for the summer.”