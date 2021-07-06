Airlines UK's Tim Alderslade says the traffic light system is “not working as it was designed to”

Airlines UK's Tim Alderslade says the traffic light system is “not working as it was designed to”

The aviation industry has hit out at the “rollercoaster ride” of changes to the government’s green list and called again for more transparency into how decisions are made.

Airlines and aviation bodies believe the UK is “being left behind” in reopening international travel compared with other parts of the world, including the EU, and is not taking advantage of the country’s high vaccination rates.

The criticism came after the latest review of the traffic light system on Wednesday (14 July) saw Spain’s Balearic islands demoted from green to amber due to rising Covid-19 cases, while Bulgaria moved up to the green list and Croatia to the green watchlist.

Tim Alderslade, chief executive of Airlines UK, which represents UK-based carriers, said the current system was “not working as it was designed to”.

“While the vaccination programme is permitting a full reopening of the domestic economy, international travel between safe countries - with low infections and high vaccination rates - is still being portrayed as though it is a serious danger to public health,” added Alderslade.