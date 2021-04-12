The owner of Manchester and Stansted airports has urged the UK government to introduce a fourth “restriction-free” category to its new “traffic lights” system.

MAG, which also operates East Midlands airport, said a fourth category alongside the planned green, amber and red regimes would “aid recovery” and “capitalise” on the success of the UK’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The airport operator added that having a restriction-free category to low-risk destinations would allow travellers to go overseas without having to pay for expensive PCR tests, which will still be required for visitors returning home from countries classified as green.

Charlie Cornish, the group’s chief executive, added: “The price tag attached to testing will hold back the recovery and hinder the sector’s ability to power the UK’s economic revival as a whole.

“The requirement to complete a PCR test on return from even the safest countries adds potentially unnecessary cost and the government’s attention must now turn to finding smarter and more affordable ways to manage the risk posed by new variants of concern.