The second annual One Too Many campaign is backed by 20 airports, including Manchester and Glasgow, and is supported by the government’s Green Paper, Aviation 2050.

It warns disruptive passengers could face ’serious consequences’, such as an £80,000 fine or a criminal conviction.

“This campaign unites the biggest players in the UK aviation industry to inspire change in passenger behaviour through increasing awareness and education on the consequences of irresponsible drinking," said Francois Bourienne, chair of the UK Travel Retail Forum.



He said that although disruptive incidents are rare, they can "ruin holidays for everyone".

One Too Many will be pushed out for 10 weeks on social media platforms such as Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram.



