Airports around the UK are once again urging passengers to drink responsibly when they travel over Christmas.
The second annual One Too Many campaign is backed by 20 airports, including Manchester and Glasgow, and is supported by the government’s Green Paper, Aviation 2050.
It warns disruptive passengers could face ’serious consequences’, such as an £80,000 fine or a criminal conviction.
“This campaign unites the biggest players in the UK aviation industry to inspire change in passenger behaviour through increasing awareness and education on the consequences of irresponsible drinking," said Francois Bourienne, chair of the UK Travel Retail Forum.
He said that although disruptive incidents are rare, they can "ruin holidays for everyone".
One Too Many will be pushed out for 10 weeks on social media platforms such as Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram.
Karen Dee, chief executive of the Airport Operators Association, added: "Thousands of passengers will be setting off home for Christmas or in pursuit of a festive getaway this week, all looking to make the most of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.
"This exceptionally busy time of year for UK airports means it’s more important than ever that airports and airline staff are prepared to deal with any troublesome behaviour."
The campaign reached more than eight million passengers in 2018, and there are expected to be 40 million people travelling to and from UK airports in December and January.