Aito's Chris Rowles said the cost of testing could be "unaffordably expensive" for families

Travel association Aito has accused the government of “putting the kibosh” on restarting travel with the recommendations of the Global Travel Taskforce (GTT).

The framework to reopen international travel from 17 May was attacked by Aito for having “significant and very pricey holes in its bucket of so-called safety measures”.

Aito chairman Chris Rowles pointed to the “pricey” costs for travellers who are just going to a “green” destination, under the new traffic light system of restrictions. They will have to take two PCR Covid tests to return to the UK, plus any extra tests required by their destination on the outbound leg of their journey.

“Those two UK tests alone will cost a total of between £180 and £300 per person,” said Rowles “That’s pricey just for a couple, but ridiculously and unaffordably expensive for a family of four - costing a total of between £720 and £1,200.

“It smacks of elitism, especially when lorry drivers from all over Europe are permitted to travel to the UK based on the much cheaper lateral flow test.

“If those travelling have been vaccinated, whether one jab or two, that should suffice – otherwise, what on earth is the point of the UK’s highly successful vaccination project and of the proposed travel certification mentioned?”