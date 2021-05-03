Aito believes the government’s limited traffic light list is a deliberate move by to keep Brits spending in the UK this summer.

Aito chairman Chris Rowles said: “We believe that keeping the British people stuck at home rather than on holiday abroad has been the government’s intention throughout – to ensure that its furlough payments are used solely to boost the UK economy, whether UK residents go on holiday in the UK or simply stay at home.

“We call upon Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak: Give the outbound travel industry a serious level of support, in line with the impossible situation that you have put us all in.

“We have had no income for 14 months now. No organisation can cope with that. Do as the 60 members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) have recently suggested – don’t leave us high and dry, but give us the sector-specific support that we need to survive, and deliver it now.