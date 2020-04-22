“The narrative needs to be about how the travel industry is there to support customers through these difficult times, rather than the narrative that has emerged about how the suppliers are hiding behind furlough," said Jones.

Aito’s response comes after Kuoni chief Derek Jones told TTG’s latest Keep Your Business Alive seminar the sector had allowed the issue of refunds in travel to become a consumer-led story rather than an industry-led one.

The association said that along with Abta and various other industry bodies, the sector had thrown "a huge amount of time" at the issue, and lobbied MPs "in some detail".

Abta continues to lobby the government to ease the requirement under the Package Travel Regulations for package refunds to be paid within 14 days and instead allow travel companies to issue financially protected refund credit notes for the full amount of the booking, which can be cashed at a later date.



Several European countries have acted on a concession from the European Commission to allow EU member states to amend their interpretation of the Package Travel Directive (PTD) to achieve this, but the UK travel sector is continuing to wait on action from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis).



“We are all hugely fed up at the lack of any positive reaction from government - specifically Beis - to date," said Aito’s head of commercial Bharat Gadhoke.



“The government seems content to let us all shrivel and die rather than to follow the lead of the 10 or more European countries which have taken the very easy and extremely helpful step of relaxing the wording [of their interpretation of the PTD] to allow the option of holiday refund credit notes - with full financial protection - to be issued, to allow tour operators a little breathing space."