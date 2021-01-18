Aito’s deputy chairman has accused the government of acting like “bandits in a Wild West movie” in its treatment of the travel industry during the pandemic.

Derek Moore said: “Ministers in government seem to behave as if they are in the Wild West – gallop in, shoot people, leave carnage, don’t explain anything clearly and head straight on to the next ambush.



“It has to stop, for the sake of the UK travel industry and of all who work in travel. We all deserve so much better, quite frankly, especially after nearly 13 months with zero income.”



Moore was responding to speculation this week that the government is considering border closures as well as forcing UK arrivals to quarantine in hotels.



“Government needs to make it crystal clear that the new measures talked about – border closures and quarantine hotels – will be reviewed and that they are not set in stone,” he added.