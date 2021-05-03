Travel firms have been urged to look at the carbon footprint of the holidays they sell (Credit: Unsplash antonio-janeski-Al0ud2RFuGQ-unsplash.jpg)

Travel firms have been urged to look at the carbon footprint of the holidays they sell (Credit: Unsplash antonio-janeski-Al0ud2RFuGQ-unsplash.jpg)

Aito has launched two new “toolkits” designed to help members to reduce carbon emissions both in the UK and on the holidays they sell.

The two toolkits, covering carbon as well as office reduction and mitigation, were launched during the association’s climate crisis webinar on Thursday (20 May).

They both feature a range of practical tips and resources to help members towards Aito’s aim of achieving “net zero emissions” across the organisation’s membership of operators and agents.

Prue Stone, Aito’s sustainable tourism chair, said: “We know the climate crisis will affect us all in one way or another. We need to make sure there are significant changes to our operations, as well as more subtle changes.

“It can be a daunting challenge, that’s why we wanted to launch free toolkits which are designed to give clear guidance on topics – you can see if it’s relevant to your company.