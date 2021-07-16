The CAA is currently consulting with the industry on possible changes to the Atol scheme, which could see agents being compelled to use trust accounts to secure customer payments, with the deadline for submissions having been extended from 30 July to 15 August.

Matt Purser, director at Travel Trade Consultancy, told the Aito general meeting in London that “silence is deemed to be acceptance” by the CAA.

“The more people respond, the better it will be,” he added. “My fear, having dealt with renewals in March and coming up to September renewals, is that trust accounts are already being made a condition, even though we are still in a consultation period at the moment.”

Aito’s director of industry affairs Noel Josephides said he believed the CAA was “being unreasonable” in its plans to change the Atol system and “it was extremely important” for companies to submit their opinions on reform.

“Looking after the ATTF (Air Travel Trust Fund) is their main occupation and no doubt they have been told by the Treasury they cannot lose any more money through tour operator failures,” he said.

“It’s quite clear they [the CAA] will clamp down at a time when the government, through its incompetence, is weakening the whole industry.

“It’s extremely important for everybody to share their opinion then they will realise what the actual position is. Don’t leave it just to Aito, send in your own view.”

Aito chairman Chris Rowles also urged members to take the consultation “seriously” and to be “a strong voice in ensuring Atol reform is fit for purpose”.

“If we are not silent, they will have to listen to our voices,” he added.