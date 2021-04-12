Over-50s travellers are set to gravitate towards booking with specialists, according to Aito’s latest travel insights report.

The association’s latest survey polled 28,500 respondents – customers or contacts of around 50 Aito tour operator and agent members – 87% of whom were aged 50 and over.



Four in five respondents (80%) said they wanted to travel again as soon as it is possible, with 94% stating they were likely to spend the same amount – or more – on a holiday as they did when they last travelled.



Some 60% of those surveyed said they were likely to book with a specialist operator, up from 38% in 2019, while those who said they were likely to book directly with an airline has fallen to 39% from 62% in 2019.



Just three in 10 respondents (30%), meanwhile, said they would be booking their accommodation directly, down from 39% in 2019.



Aito said the research pointed towards more people looking for the security afforded by a fully financially protected trip.