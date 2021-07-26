The association set up its diversity, equity and inclusion committee in March, and has held four virtual meetings to date, with an initial aim to establish core DEI learnings and teachings within the association itself before broadening the scope of its work to members – and eventually suppliers.



Aito’s DEI committee currently comprises 17 individuals who, together, cover all nine protected characteristics identified by the 2010 Equality Act. The association said it recognised progress on DEI would be critical to its future and to attract and retail talent.



Dragoman owner Charlie Hopkinson, who chairs Aito’s DEI committee, addressed Aito’s general meeting last week where the group held a first membership session.



"Everyone is proud of progress made to date – but we still, of course, have a long way to go," Hopkinson told TTG on Tuesday (27 July). "The travel industry, in general, is already a hugely diverse place – we have a wide range of nationalities, creeds and people of many different personal characteristics; it’s what makes travel such a wonderful arena in which to work and to make lasting friends and connections.



"Ultimately, what we’re seeking to do is to make sure Aito – and all in the wider Aito family – are recognised for our diversity and our respect for one and all; disabilities, sexual orientations, family commitments and so much more simply do not define anyone."