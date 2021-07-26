Aito has reaffirmed its commitment to diversity and inclusion, while recognising the association is "very much at the beginning" of a journey to improve and evolve its work on vital D&I issues.
The association set up its diversity, equity and inclusion committee in March, and has held four virtual meetings to date, with an initial aim to establish core DEI learnings and teachings within the association itself before broadening the scope of its work to members – and eventually suppliers.
Aito’s DEI committee currently comprises 17 individuals who, together, cover all nine protected characteristics identified by the 2010 Equality Act. The association said it recognised progress on DEI would be critical to its future and to attract and retail talent.
Dragoman owner Charlie Hopkinson, who chairs Aito’s DEI committee, addressed Aito’s general meeting last week where the group held a first membership session.
"Everyone is proud of progress made to date – but we still, of course, have a long way to go," Hopkinson told TTG on Tuesday (27 July). "The travel industry, in general, is already a hugely diverse place – we have a wide range of nationalities, creeds and people of many different personal characteristics; it’s what makes travel such a wonderful arena in which to work and to make lasting friends and connections.
"Ultimately, what we’re seeking to do is to make sure Aito – and all in the wider Aito family – are recognised for our diversity and our respect for one and all; disabilities, sexual orientations, family commitments and so much more simply do not define anyone."
The association said it recognised it needed to listen, educate itself, and "continually improve and evolve" in all areas of DEI "in order to progress as an association". Its DEI committee will steer best practice and help develop resources to advise members.
"Not only will members’ future clients be looking to engage with businesses which consider all areas of DEI essential, but it will also be hugely important in helping members to attract – and retain – exceptional talent," said the association.
Key steps so far have included understanding and defining DEI and setting out a statement of intent, which is available on the Aito website and is also being integrated into its documentation.
The committee is working to create a shared resource area with useful and pertinent information, which will be shared with members to allow them to evaluate their own businesses’ progress on DEI and to guide them on necessary policies and principles. Resources will also include training modules.
Aito has set out a DEI roadmap, and has a draft timeline of what it wants to achieve – starting internally within the association before broadening its work out to members and suppliers "with the ultimate aim of aligning shared values".
"The committee is very much at the beginning of the journey and will be looking for input from anyone within the membership who wishes to get involved, as well as from outside parties and associations with whose values and beliefs Aito aligns," the association added.