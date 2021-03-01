Scandinavia Only has announced it will refund customers with existing bookings and wind down its operations owing to the ongoing "significant" travel restrictions and "resultant repercussions" on the entire travel industry.

The Aito specialist operator and Abta member was founded in 1973 and traded as Scandinavia Only and Taber Holidays. “This is certainly not a decision that’s been taken lightly," said managing director Suzel Taber-Shaw.



"We remain a solvent company - however, the future seems so much less bright now than it did at the start of 2020. Then, we looked forward to further building upon the excellent year’s start that we had enjoyed; our business was in a very healthy financial position.



"Now, 12 months later, with ongoing restrictions and uncertainty, we have made the difficult decision to wind down our business in an orderly manner."



Taber-Shaw said all customers, trade and direct, would receive a full refund "as quickly and efficiently as possible" directly from the company, and stressed no calls would be made on the firm’s bonds held for consumer financial protection. The process will be managed in date order via email.



“As a specialist operator, and long-term member of both Aito and Abta, we have loved providing carefully-packaged holidays to Scandinavia for nearly five decades," said Taber-Shaw.



"We thank all our customers, and the many travel agents with whom we have worked, for their confidence and support during the past very difficult year, and for the many happy years we’ve shared since our first full year of business and our first brochure in 1974."