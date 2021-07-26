The consumer champion on Wednesday (4 August) issued a warning to holidaymakers, advising them against booking with 20 travel firms "based on shortcomings with their booking terms and commitments to refunding customers in the event of coronavirus-related disruption".



However, 13 of the 20 red-listed companies – two-thirds – were given red ratings for an alleged "lack of transparency" after Which? said they failed to respond to "repeated requests for information" on their refund policies.



Aito chair Chris Rowles said during a period of unprecedented upheaval for travel firms, many of which haven’t been able to trade in a meaningful way for 17 months, the association said it expected better of the "so-called consumer champion" – and warned the list could cause "serious commercial damage" to some of its members.



“To have a seemingly well-respected publication, known for its efforts on behalf of consumers, declaiming specific tour operators as ’red-listed’ - meaning Which? recommends consumers don’t book holidays with them due to their refund policy if customers are unable to travel due to Covid – is hugely damaging to those businesses," said Rowles.



"Which? also states ’a lack of transparency’ can also be a reason for being put on the red list. Really? If a beleaguered tour operator with just a few staff working their socks off to respond to client queries (because it’s made other employees redundant due to lack of income) doesn’t respond to a four-page survey on Covid from Which?, then the consumer magazine can say, ’don’t book with this company’?



"This is nothing short of outrageous. We expect and demand Which? immediately retracts its current issue and press statements."