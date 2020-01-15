The donation will go to a range of causes involved in the crisis such as the Red Cross and RSPCA.

It will come from the company’s network of office and philanthropic arm, Abercrombie & Kent Philanthropy.

A&K is also encouraging its staff in Australia to use volunteer community service days to help out.

"We’re deeply saddened by the situation in Australia," said Geoffrey Kent, founder and co-chairman of A&K. "Our thoughts and sympathies are with the Australian communities who have been impacted."

He stressed that although over 20.5 million acres of land has been burned, the majority of the country is unaffected.

"It’s important not to abandon this incredible country in its time of need," Kent said.

All international airports in Australia are operating as normal and tourist areas which remain unaffected include Queensland’s Sunshine Coast and Whitsundays, the Hunter Valley and North Coast of New South Wales, Victoria’s Great Ocean Road and Phillip Island, and Western Australia’s Coral Coast.



Sujata Raman, regional managing director of A&K Australia and Asia Pacific, added: "At this difficult time, we have been heartened by the tremendous response of the local and global community in providing support to affected families and communities."