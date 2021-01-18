Jones, who is also known as a TV presenter, will be onboard Travelmarvel’s eight-day Legends of the Rhine and Moselle itinerary departing Amsterdam on 11 June.



Passengers will get the chance to chat and dine with Jones, who will also be giving a private performance while onboard. A series of events over two days will include guests listening to Jones’ biography and receiving a signed copy of his new live album.



The eight-day river cruise from Amsterdam to Basel is priced from £1,745pp including a £500 saving.



Travelmarvel is a new class of “contemporary” vessels from APT which have been “custom-designed for Europe’s waterways”. They include 91 cabins with a maximum of 182 passengers.