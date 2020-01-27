Alex Kaluzny: 'Far out' AI booking coming to business travel

1) Predictive personalisation

Personalisation in the travel sector has begun to take off thanks to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

But, to date, the impact of personalisation has largely been contained to flight rates and hotel options.

The predictive analytics we have seen in consumer apps like Netflix, that give you personalised recommendations, have begun to show signs of progress in business travel.

Imagine a client trip to a never-before-visited location and a TMC with an embedded option to serve up a restaurant dining option when you land, tailored to your food preferences from other trips or restaurant receipts entered.

It’s a bit far out, but according to the Wex 2019 US Travel Trends Report, 33% of millennial travellers would allow a computer to plan a whole trip based on their travel history data.

2) AI

Almost a third (31%) of companies have invested in AI to get ahead of the competition, according to Accenture, and the travel industry is no different.

AI began to offer new features in 2019, such as automatic re-booking when prices drop and using policy to search for hotels or flights.

In 2020, contracts between travel companies around the world will shift as AI is embedded even deeper into travel management platforms.