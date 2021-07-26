The plans for the return of all 26 ships add to previously announced schedules, including the line’s return to California and the start of the first full winter season from Barbados.

The next group of 13 returning ships will start sailing in September with Oasis of the Seas making its debut from the New York area with a seven-night itinerary to Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

The planned comeback builds on ships resuming sailing across Alaska, Asia, The Bahamas, the Caribbean and Europe.

Liberty of the Seas will embark on seven-night western Caribbean sailings from Texas starting 3 October and Explorer of the Seas will sail seven-night southern Caribbean sailings from Puerto Rico from 7 November.

Michael Bayley, president and chief executive of Royal Caribbean International, said the line is "excited and appreciative" to confirm the return to sailing.

"More than 110,000 guests have cruised with us since December, and they’ve done so safely while enjoying the memorable vacations they trust we’ll bring to life," he added.

"It’s been incredible to see families come together again on board our ships sailing in the US, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia. And to know we’ll soon welcome more in a safe manner when our entire fleet is back by spring 2022 is wonderful."