Althams Travel, a member of Advantage Travel Partnership, has offered the two vehicles it normally uses for airport transfers to help the East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust deliver prescriptions to people in coronavirus isolation.

Its two drivers are also taking patients to and from appointments in Blackburn and Burnley - making sure to follow governmental distancing advice.

Peter Mackie, general manager of Althams transport department, was inspired to help because his daughter-in-law is an NHS worker.